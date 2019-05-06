English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samajwadi Party Alleges More Than 50 Booths Captured by BJP in Kunda, Files Complaint with EC
A three-member delegation of the Samajwadi party met the State Election Commissioner and lodged an official complaint in Lucknow.
File- Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh YadavPTI photo)
Lucknow: As fourteen parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh went to polls in the fifth phase of the general election, the Samajwadi Party on Monday complained to the Election Commission of booth capturing done by the BJP in several locations, including Kunda, Amethi and Kaushambhi.
A three-member delegation of the party met the State Election Commissioner and lodged an official complaint in Lucknow. The party alleged that in Kunda assembly seat, which comes under Kaushambhi, more than 50 booths have been captured.
Speaking to news18, Senior SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary said, “We have heard very serious complaints. The ruling side is adamant on killing the democracy. Not just EVM malfunctioning, but booth capturing is being reported from Kunda, Amethi and Kaushambhi especially where the people are poor and from weaker sections.”
He further alleged that the saffron party has hired goons who are beating up people and scaring them away from the voting booths. “We have filed complaints with specific booth numbers, and if nothing is done then the EC will be responsible,” he added.
Nearly nine crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates, including political bigwigs Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, in the fifth phase of polling on Monday in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states.
Around 2.47 crore people are eligible to vote in Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj, Amethi, Raebareli and Gonda constituencies where 182 candidates are in the contest.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is fighting polls against her own old guard Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli.
