Samajwadi Party Announces Tribal Candidate Kirti Kol for UP Legislative Council Bypoll

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday announced Kirti Kol as its candidate for the by-elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council scheduled on August 11. The party said Kol will file her nomination papers on August 1.

“Kirti Kol Ji will be the official candidate of the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council by-election. She has been an SP candidate from the Chhanbe seat in Mirzapur constituency and represents the tribal community,” it said in a tweet.

आगामी उत्तर प्रदेश विधानपरिषद उपचुनाव में श्रीमती कीर्ति कोल जी सपा की अधिकृत उम्मीदवार होंगी। श्रीमती कीर्ति जी मिर्जापुर की छानबे विधानसभा से सपा की प्रत्याशी रह चुकीं हैं और आदिवासी समाज का प्रतिनिधित्व करती हैं। श्रीमती कोल जी 01 अगस्त को अपना नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करेंगी। pic.twitter.com/GptQvMr7bQ — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) July 31, 2022

On Saturday, the BJP declared its Gorakhpur regional president Dharmendra Singh Sainthwar and Kashi region vice president Nirmala Paswan as its official candidates.

The two seats on which the bypolls are to be held fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi Party’s Ahmad Hassan and the resignation of BJP’s Thakur Jaiveer Singh, who won the recent assembly polls.

