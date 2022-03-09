Samajwadi Party Asks EC to Webcast Counting of Votes

Samajwadi Party on Wednesday asked the Election Commission to ‘webcast’ the counting of votes on March 10 so that political parties can watch the proceedings live. According to a statement issued by party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary, SP state president Naresh Uttam in his letter to the Commission claimed that during the UP assembly polls, ‘webcasting’ was done in more than 50 percent of polling stations on the day of voting.

Uttam wrote in the letter that the webcast link was provided to the ECI, the Chief Electoral Officer as well as the District Election Officer, and officials of the Commission were watching the voting “live". Webcasting of counting of votes should be done in every Vidhan Sabha of all the districts and its “link" should be made available to political parties so that they can see the process “live" for ensuring transparent, free and fair counting, the statement added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.