Samajwadi Party Attacks BJP over 'Injustice and Crime' in UP

File photo of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

File photo of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

"In the BJP government's rule, every section of the society has been a victim of injustice and crime patronised by those in power. You yourself have not been able to make roads pot-hole free," the Samajwadi Party tweeted.

The Samajwadi Party on Saturday alleged that every section of the society is a victim of injustice and crime under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

In a Hindi tweet, the SP wished Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and said "it was in the SP regime that Lok Bhavan was constructed and policies were formulated for development of farmers, youth and women."

"In the BJP government's rule, every section of the society has been a victim of injustice and crime patronised by those in power. You yourself have not been able to make roads pot-hole free," it tweeted.

