Samajwadi Party Borrows from TMC's ‘Khela Hobe’ in Bengal to Coin ‘Khela Hoi’ in Varanasi for 2022 Polls 

The political countdown has begun for the 2022 state assembly polls and all the political parties have geared up for the upcoming elections as well. Taking a leaf out of Trinamool Congress’s slogan ‘khela hobe’ during the West Bengal state assembly elections now Samajwadi Party leaders have adopted the Bhojpuri version of the slogan. Some local Samajwadi Party leaders have got the slogan ‘2022 mein khela hoi’ on the walls of Varanasi, which is also considered as the axis of Purvanchal politics.

The wall paintings with the slogan ‘2022 mein khela hoi’ with a ‘cycle’ symbol of Samajwadi Party were spotted at some places in Varanasi, which is also the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now the slogan has become the topic of discussion in bylanes of Varanasi.

This slogan has been written by Samajwadi Party leader and former MLA Abdul Samad Ansari. Samad Ansari has filled the walls of his entire house with this painting and slogan. Not only this, Ansari has also demanded Akhilesh Yadav to issue a guideline to all the Samajwadi Party leaders to do the same thing, on the lines of West Bengal. “The way Didi and people of Bengal have played with the BJP, similarly Bhojpuri society will play with the ruling party,” said Ansari.

Interestingly, famous Bhojpuri actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav met Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday evening in Lucknow, triggering speculations of his joining the party. The SP chief had tweeted pictures of his meeting and wrote that they spoke about ‘bicycle in 2022’, the political slogan of Samajwadi Party ahead of the state elections due next year.

Khesari Lal Yadav has been a vehement critic of the BJP on several issues, including the farmers’ protest. He has openly opposed the central government through his tweets in the past. He has a significant following in Purvanchal and UP-Bihar border regions. Several videos of his songs garner millions of views.

The Bhojpuri version of ‘khela hobe’ has been the subject of much discussion in Varanasi. However, how effective this Bhojpuri version of ‘khela hobe’ in the 2022 state assembly elections will be, only time will tell.

