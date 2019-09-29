Take the pledge to vote

Samajwadi Party Declares Candidates for Five Assembly Seats in UP Bypolls

Last week, the Election Commission had announced that polling for 11 Assembly seats in UP mostly belonging to MLAs who had won the Lok Sabha polls and resigned as members of state assembly will be held on October 21.

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
Samajwadi Party Declares Candidates for Five Assembly Seats in UP Bypolls
File photo of Samajwadi Party office.

Lucknow: With barely a day left for filing nominations for by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party on Sunday declared candidates for five assembly seats going to bypolls, voting for which will be held on October 21.

In a tweet, the SP said, "Sudhakar Singh will be party's candidate from Ghosi, while Nirbhay Singh Patel will be SP candidate from Manikpur. The party has given ticket to Gaurav Kumar Rawat from Zaidpur. Subhash Rai will be SP candidate from Jalalpur, while Brijesh Verma Patel will be party candidate from Pratapgarh."

Last week, the Election Commission had announced that polling for 11 Assembly seats in UP mostly belonging to MLAs who had won the Lok Sabha polls and resigned as members of state assembly will be held on October 21.

Assembly constituencies going to bypolls are Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi.

The Ghosi seat became vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed as the Governor of Bihar.

