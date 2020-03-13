Samajwadi Party Gears up for 2022 UP Elections, to Hold National Meeting Tomorrow

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has begun gearing up for the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections. The party announced its national executive committee meeting in Lucknow for Saturday.

To be held at the SP Headquarters, this will be the first executive body meeting since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In 2019, the party did not perform as per expectations even after a pre-poll alliance with the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

With almost two years still remaining for the next assembly polls, SP will be discussing the road map on how to take on the incumbent Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government. The party currently holds a strength of 47 members in the UP State Assembly; in 2012 SP had bagged a whopping 224 assembly seats.

Letters have already been sent to post holders for the crucial meeting, which will be chaired by the party's National President Akhilesh Yadav. Emphasis could be laid on Yadav’s stance to go solo in the next assembly elections but alliance with smaller parties could also be on the cards in specific parts of the state, sources said.

If SP decides to go solo, this will be the first such instance since Yadav took the charge of the party. In the 2017 state assembly polls, SP had contested in alliance with Congress. And in 2019 it had forged an alliance with its arch rival BSP. However, both these alliances did not work and were later called off.

A decision could also be taken in the meeting to make the party proactive with more focus on protests and dharnas, sources said. Bicycle rallies and public gatherings may also be organised, directions for which could also be issued in the meeting.