Samajwadi Party Gets 'Tallest Leader' in India's 'Tallest Man' Dharmendra Pratap Singh

In a move that is sure to grab some eyeballs, India’s “tallest man" joined the Samajwadi Party on Saturday ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next month. Dharmendra Pratap Singh, who claims to be India’s tallest man, is 2.4 m (8 feet 1 inch) tall and hails from Pratapgarh. He is 11 inches short of being the “world’s tallest".

Dharmendra Pratap took the membership of the SP, according to a post by the party’s official Facebook page. The post stated that Dharmendra had expressed his “faith on the policies of Samajwadi Party and the leadership of Mr. Akhilesh Yadav".

State president Naresh Uttam Patel announced Dharmendra’s arrival to the SP and said he was hopeful that this will “strengthen" the party.

It also said Dharmendra was 46 years and India’s tallest man. Another SP leader from Pratapgarh, Saurabh Singh, was also present on the occasion.

Dharmendra, also considered Asia’s tallest, creates a buzz wherever he goes with people wanting to click selfies with him, including police personnel and administrative officials. He was also active during the panchayat elections in UP, when several candidates, too, snapped photographs with him.

He is a resident of Narharpur Kasiyahi village of Pratapgarh district, and his name is also mentioned in the Guinness World Records. Dharmendra has two sisters and two brothers and has a postgraduate degree.

Coming from an underprivileged family and suffering from height-related ailments, Dharmendra has also requested UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for help. During the panchayat elections, he had said, “I am the tallest person in India, but neither is anyone ready to marry me nor does anyone give me a job. It has become even more difficult to find employment during this coronavirus pandemic."

