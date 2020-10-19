Samajwadi Party Invites Applications from Probable Candidates for UP Assembly Elections 2022

Gearing up for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, the Samajwadi Party has started inviting applications from polls aspirants beginning Monday, October 19. On the instructions of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the party has begun the process of selecting candidates for the polls and all applicants have been asked to submit their forms to the party office in Lucknow latest by January 26, 2021.

However, the applications will not be accepted from seven assembly constituencies where by-elections are currently underway. Candidates from these seats can submit their forms once the by-poll results. Applications will also not be accepted from constituencies of sitting MLAs, in a way indicating the party's trust in the sitting legislators.

Despite over a year being left for assembly polls, the party chief has already begun his search for the 'winning' candidate. All candidates will be selected after proper assessment of their political equations by the party.

Intensify its public outreach ahead of polls, the party workers have been seen protesting on the roads on nearly all the major issues. On the same lines, the party will also submit on Monday a memorandum to the Governor through all District Magistrates regarding failing law and order situation in the state and the crimes against women. However, memorandum will not be submitted in districts where by-elections are being held.

The Samajwadi Party had won 252 seats in the 2012 State Assembly polls forming a majority government in the state, however, the party could win only 54 seats in 2017 polls. In 2022, the party aims to make a comeback in the state under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav.