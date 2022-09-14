Samajwadi Party Leaders, MLAs Put under House Arrest ahead of Protest in UP Assembly

Samajwadi Party leaders and MLAs have been put under house arrest in Lucknow as they were going to protest at the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh in UP Assembly.

The call to protest was given by SP Chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav after which the administration became active. A large number of police and PAC personnel have been posted outside the Samajwadi Party office and the residence of the MLAs. Police force has also been deployed at the residence of SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel.

Speaking to News18 on the house arrest of SP leaders and MLAs, SP UP President Naresh Uttam Patel said, “We want to sit peacefully in the Vidhan Bhawan. The police told us that we have been put under house arrest and force has been deployed at my residence since 3 am in the night. The local outpost in-charge informed us that we are under house arrest and cannot go anywhere.”

The monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly is starting from 19th September and the Samajwadi Party had announced a sit-in demonstration from September 14 to September 19 to take on the Yogi Adityanath government on several issues.

Meanwhile, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav instructed all his MLAs to reach the party office by 10.30 am, from where he was going to start a ‘Pad Yatra’ (footmarch). However, now police force has been deployed everywhere and most of the SP MLAs and leaders have been put under house arrest.

On the other hand, Joint CP Law and Order, Piyush Mongia said, “From today on behalf of the Samajwadi Party, there was news of a sit-in demonstration near the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh. According to the order of the High Court, we have told everyone that they can go to the Eco Garden and protest.”

He said that the order of the High Court is that the traffic should not be disrupted due to the protest and the general public should not face any problem. In compliance with this, SP leaders have been asked to go to the Eco Garden for protest.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here