Samajwadi Party Live: EC Reserves Its Order on 'Cycle' Symbol

The Election Commission (EC) has reserved its order on Samajwadi Party's symbol 'Cycle' after Mulayam Singh Yadav and the Akhilesh Yadav camps argued before the poll body to stake claim over it.
The Commission has told both the sides that a judgement will be delivered at the earliest as the process of filing nominations for the phase one of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will begin on January 17.
Citing past precedents, Election Symbol Order of 1968 and provisions of the Representation of the People Act, including Section 29A, the Akhilesh camp argued that since the numbers are stacked in favour of the CM, the symbol should go to him.
Delhi: Former SP leader Raja Mahendra Aridaman Singh joins BJP pic.twitter.com/VSAEJHIf0v— ANI (@ANI_news) January 14, 2017
He (Mulayam Singh Yadav) did not summon me, I went to meet him myself to seek his blessings: Naresh Uttam, SP pic.twitter.com/zOiOzoNBQo— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2017
Public wants 'mangal' not 'dangal' no matter with what symbol Saifai family contests elections, people will oust them: KP Maurya, BJP pic.twitter.com/6gY7Oj0X3S— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2017
I am sure that soon differences will be sorted out and both Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav will campaign together:Gaurav Bhatia,SP pic.twitter.com/2ELjLsHxCd— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2017
-
08 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League RCB vs KKR 176/720.0 overs /oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets
-
08 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League DD vs KXIP 166/720.0 overs /oversKings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by 6 wickets
-
07 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League MI vs CSK 165/420.0 overs /oversChennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 1 wicket
-
03 Apr, 2018 | West Indies in Pakistan WI vs PAK 153/620.0 overs 154/216.5 oversPakistan beat West Indies by 8 wickets
-
02 Apr, 2018 | West Indies in Pakistan PAK vs WI 205/320.0 overs 123/1019.2 oversPakistan beat West Indies by 82 runs