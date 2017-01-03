Samajwadi Party: Shift Shivpal to Central Politics, Akhilesh to Mulayam

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday met his father and SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in an attempt to patch up differences.
According to sources, Akhilesh wants to be made the CM face and have a say in candidate selection. He is reported to have voiced the same concerns during his meeting with Mulayam.
Mulayam was reportedly 'annoyed' at how the national convention was held without his permission.
Mulayam heard Akhilesh's proposals but there was no assurance from him, said the source.
Earlier, Ram Gopal Yadav met the Election Commission to present a case to allot SP cycle symbol to the Akhilesh camp for the polls.
Read all the exciting political action in this LIVE BLOG:
A senior SP leader and Rajya Sabha member reportedly met Akhliesh on Tuesday morning and told him that the party was on the verge of losing its symbol. Responding him Akhilesh said, "He wants just two things." "He wants to be the CM face and have a say in candidate selection." (Sources told CNN-News18)
Mujhe baithak ka pata nahi; agar baithak mei Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) bulayenge toh jayenge: Shivpal Singh Yadav pic.twitter.com/7vr9f7tNed— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 3, 2017
UP CM Akhilesh Yadav reaches Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence in Lucknow to meet him.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 3, 2017
Akhilesh Yadav seems to have effected a bloodless coup in the Samajwadi Party by "elevating" his father Mulayam Singh Yadav to a "margdarshak" (mentor) and anointing himself as the national president of the party.
Jo bhi chatti honi thi ho gayi, iski bharpai aagami govt karegi;lekin hum kisi parivaar ke kalesh ko lekar kushi ka izhaar nhi kar sakte: HM pic.twitter.com/PkEnWTTf4k— ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017
We have said to EC that 90 % of MLAs are supporting Akhilesh Yadav ji and hence party led by him must be considered as SP: Ram Gopal Yadav pic.twitter.com/g3RiHnvjLZ— ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017
Only experts can ascertain if they are forged or not but Netaji hasn't condemned the letter yet: Azam Khan, SP pic.twitter.com/bG3whkPhr1— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 3, 2017
Regarding reports of forged signatures, one is in short form & other is in full form: Azam Khan, SP pic.twitter.com/Fmlh7lTJyt— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 3, 2017
