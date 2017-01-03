GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Samajwadi Party: Shift Shivpal to Central Politics, Akhilesh to Mulayam

News18.com | January 3, 2017, 11:26 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday met his father and SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in an attempt to patch up differences.

According to sources, Akhilesh wants to be made the CM face and have a say in candidate selection. He is reported to have voiced the same concerns during his meeting with Mulayam.

Mulayam was reportedly 'annoyed' at how the national convention was held without his permission.

Mulayam heard Akhilesh's proposals but there was no assurance from him, said the source.

Earlier, Ram Gopal Yadav met the Election Commission to present a case to allot SP cycle symbol to the Akhilesh camp for the polls.

Read all the exciting political action in this LIVE BLOG:

Jan 3, 2017 4:57 pm (IST)

Sources told CNN-News18 that later Akhilesh came to Mulayam's office and intimated SP supremo of his demands. "Mulayam Singh was annoyed over the national convention held by Akhilesh and Ram Gopal Yadav," sources told CNN-News18. However, sources do not rule out the possibility of a compromise. 

Jan 3, 2017 4:52 pm (IST)

A senior SP leader and Rajya Sabha member reportedly met Akhliesh on Tuesday morning and told him that the party was on the verge of losing its symbol. Responding him Akhilesh said, "He wants just two things." "He wants to be the CM face and have a say in candidate selection." (Sources told CNN-News18) 

Jan 3, 2017 4:46 pm (IST)

Sources tell CNN-News18 that both Akhilesh and Mulayam are apprehensive of losing the party symbol, cycle. This is compelling them to reach a consensus.

Jan 3, 2017 2:47 pm (IST)
Jan 3, 2017 2:07 pm (IST)

Akhilesh meets Mulayam and proposed to step down from post of SP national president provided Shivpal Yadav moves to central politics: Sources

Jan 3, 2017 2:02 pm (IST)

Madhukar Jetley, a close aide of Mulayam, is also present in the meeting.

Jan 3, 2017 1:50 pm (IST)

Balram Yadav, a close aide of Mulayam, is also present in the meeting.

Jan 3, 2017 1:48 pm (IST)

Mulayam's meeting with Akhilesh underway.

Jan 3, 2017 1:48 pm (IST)

I don't know anything about the meeting (Akhilesh-Mulayam). If called, I will definitely go for the meeting: Shivpal Yadav

Jan 3, 2017 1:29 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav has made a right decision to meet Netaji (Mulayam). Everything will be resolved: SP leader CP Rai

Jan 3, 2017 1:22 pm (IST)
Jan 3, 2017 1:19 pm (IST)

Akhilesh reaches Mulayam's residence.

Jan 3, 2017 1:09 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav Goes to Meet Mulayam

Jan 3, 2017 12:43 pm (IST)
Akhilesh 'Tipu' Yadav Emerges as New Sultan of Samajwadi Party

Akhilesh Yadav seems to have effected a bloodless coup in the Samajwadi Party by "elevating" his father Mulayam Singh Yadav to a "margdarshak" (mentor) and anointing himself as the national president of the party.

Jan 3, 2017 12:42 pm (IST)
Jan 3, 2017 12:38 pm (IST)

Mulayam-Akhilesh meeting possible to end political crisis in Uttar Pradesh: Party Sources

Jan 3, 2017 12:37 pm (IST)

Election Commission is likely to announce the poll dates of Uttar Pradesh elections tomorrow.

Jan 3, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)

I cannot ruled out a possibility of meeting between Akhilesh and Mulayam: CP Rai

Jan 3, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)

Mulayam Singh Yadav is a great leader and a politician. We all are hopeful that differences between Akhilesh and Mulayam will be resolved soon: Senior SP Leader CP Rai

Jan 3, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)
Jan 3, 2017 12:06 pm (IST)

Ram Gopal Yadav at EC office

Jan 3, 2017 12:05 pm (IST)

SP's 90% people are with UP Chief Minister and that means Akhilesh’s party is the real Samajwadi Party: Ram Gopal Yadav

Jan 3, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)

If there is feud in the party it doesn't mean we will exploit the situation. We want all should be fair in electoral battle. A fight between father-son is always sad for any Indian: Rajnath Singh

Jan 3, 2017 11:39 am (IST)

Latest updates: Mulayam Singh Yadav reaches Lucknow airport.

Jan 3, 2017 11:38 am (IST)

I am a sentimental person and I believe in relationships: Azam Khan

Jan 3, 2017 11:38 am (IST)

All gates are not closed yet. I will try again to mediate between Mulayam and Akhilesh Yadav: Azam Khan

Jan 3, 2017 11:30 am (IST)
Jan 3, 2017 11:30 am (IST)
Jan 3, 2017 11:30 am (IST)

If situation allows, I will again convince both (Mulayam and Akhilesh) of them to end this forever. Khudai (deities) key alava saab kuchh mumkin hai (Everything is possible except khudai): Azam Khan

Jan 3, 2017 11:30 am (IST)

I will not tell media about the purpose of my visit to Delhi: Azam Khan

Load More
  • 12 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    MI vs SRH
    147/8
    20.0 overs
    		 151/9
    20.0 overs
    Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 1 wicket
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    RR vs DD
    153/5
    17.5 overs
    		 60/4
    6.0 overs
    Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 10 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    KKR vs CSK
    202/6
    20.0 overs
    		 205/5
    19.5 overs
    Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    RR vs SRH
    125/9
    20.0 overs
    		 127/1
    15.5 overs
    Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    RCB vs KKR
    176/7
    20.0 overs
    		 177/6
    18.5 overs
    Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard