Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan Gets Bail in Enemy Property Case, But Won’t Be out of Jail

The Allahabad High Court has ordered the release of former cabinet minister Mohammad Azam Khan on interim bail in a case related to grabbing enemy property, however, he may not walk out of jail just yet.

The court has granted bail on a security of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties and has ordered Khan to hand over the property to the Para Military Force.

Khan has got bail in 88 other criminal cases filed against him.

However, the state has filed an application for cancellation of bail in a dozen cases, which is pending in the High Court.

Also, a new first information report (FIR) has been registered against Khan in another case, owing to which he will not be released.

THE ENEMY PROPERTY CASE

During the Partition, Imamuddin Quereshi went to Pakistan and the land was recorded as enemy property. Khan, according to the FIR, grabbed the plot and Maulana Jauhar Ali University in Rampur was built on it by a trust headed by him.

The police filed a charge sheet and the court also took cognisance. The matter was heard in the High Court on December 4, 2021. The court had reserved the decision.

On April 29, the state presented some more new facts by filing a supplementary counter-affidavit in the High Court. After this, the hearing was held on May 5 and the court reserved the decision.

The Supreme Court has made a strong comment about the delay in delivering the verdict on bail, after which the verdict was given on Tuesday.

While reacting to the development, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Akash Saxena said, “This was an old case in which he (Khan) got bail. This fight will continue and we will approach the Supreme Court. This is a fight for society and not a personal one. This is a fight for the poor people of Rampur.”

