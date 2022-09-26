Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan, Son Send Back Security Personnel Provided by State Govt

Samajwadi Party MLA and veteran leader Azam Khan has said that he doesn’t need the security cover provided to him by the state. Sources also suggested that not just Azam Khan but his son and MLA Abdullah Azam also returned the gunners allotted to them from the government for their security.

The four security personnel posted for security of Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam have now returned back to Rampur from Delhi where Azam Khan was admitted for his treatment.

Speaking to media on the issue, Additional SP, Sansar Singh said, “Three gunners were provided to MLA Azam Khan under Y category security. The security personnel reached Rampur Police Line and said that on 23 September they were posted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi. They were asked to go back as they were not needed.”

Singh further said all three gunners have returned. “Whenever Azam Khan demands security, he would be provided with a gunner.”

Additional SP Sansar Singh further informed said that another gunner has come back who was posted for the security of Azam Khan’s son and MLA Abdullah Azam.

Incidentally, a few days back, the police had recovered government machine, valuable books and furniture of Madarsa Alia from Azam Khan’s Jauhar University. Now there are speculations doing rounds about Azam Khan and his son sending back government gunners.

However as per senior police officials, Azam Khan would be provided security if he demands for it.

Earlier, the SP Chief and former Chief Minister of the state, Akhilesh Yadav had attacked the Yogi Adityanath led Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state alleging harassment of the Rampur MLA in false cases. The SP Chief had met UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel along with senior SP leaders to apprise her about the alleged harassment of Azam Khan.

