Samajwadi Party MLA Subhash Rai Joins BJP Ahead of Polls

Samajwadi Party MLA Subhash Rai, who represents Jalalpur constituency in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, joined the BJP on Monday. Rai joined the party here in the presence of deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma besides state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

Noting that Rai was in the BJP earlier, Singh said his return to the party was "ghar wapsi" which will strengthen it in the region. "There is rule of law in the state. Peace and spirit of nationalism are in ascendence in the state," he said, saying Rai joined the party due to these reasons. BJP MP and its chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said a wave in his party's favour is blowing in the state and that those who want to practice politics of development and nationalism are joining it from other parties too.

