Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan Directed to Apologise for His Sexist Remarks in Parliament
Azam's remarks aimed at BJP MP Rama Devi, when she was in the Chair on Thursday, were slammed as double-meaning, malicious, utterly condemnable and a blot on all legislators by ministers and MPs in the Lower House on Friday.
File photo of former UP minister Azam Khan
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan was directed to apologise in the Lok Sabha for his sexist and misogynistic remarks made during a debate on the Triple Talaq Bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.
In a meeting of floor leaders of all parties chaired by the Lok Sabha Speaker, it was decided that Khan should apologise or face action. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will ask Khan to tender an apology.
"The Speaker will ask Azam Khan to apologise over his comments made against Rama Devi without any condition in the House. If he does not do so, the Speaker has been authorised to take action against him," Joshi said.
Azam's remarks aimed at BJP MP Rama Devi, when she was in the Chair on Thursday, were slammed as double-meaning, malicious, utterly condemnable and a blot on all legislators by ministers and MPs in the Lower House on Friday. Politicians cutting across party lines had demanded an apology from Khan.
The Lok Sabha unanimously passed a resolution authorising the Speaker to take action against Khan. At a meeting with Birla, the parties reportedly left the decision to him, sources told CNN-News18.
Raking up the sexist remark, Textiles minister Smriti Irani said that women, regardless of their party affiliations, cannot be insulted. She further warned Khan that he can't misbehave and get away. "If these comments were made outside, police would have arrested him," Irani said in the Lok Sabha.
Rama Devi, the target of Khan's remarks, demanded that he be dismissed from the Lok Sabha as he has “never respected women”.
“He has never respected women, we all know what he had said about Jaya Prada ji. He has no right to stay in Lok Sabha, I will request Speaker to dismiss him. Azam Khan must apologise,” Devi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Several members from various parties, including the BJP, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD), had urged the House to send a strong message against such conduct.
(With inputs from PTI)
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra Try Delhi's 'Fire Paan' and Their Reactions are Epic
- Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey Will Take On Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas 2020
- Salman Khan's Sister Arpita is Expecting Her Second Child with Aayush Sharma: Report
- Vivo Z1 Pro Goes on Sale Today at 12PM: Price, Features, Specifications and More
- Five-team Finals Revamp for Shortened Big Bash Season