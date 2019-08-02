Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Samajwadi Party MP Surendra Nagar Resigns from Rajya Sabha, Set to Join BJP

A number of Rajya Sabha members from opposition parties have joined the BJP of late. Sanjay Sinh of the Congress and Neeraj Shekhar of the Samajwadi Party also joined the saffron party after quitting their parties and Rajya Sabha membership.

Karan Anand | PTI

Updated:August 2, 2019, 8:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Samajwadi Party MP Surendra Nagar Resigns from Rajya Sabha, Set to Join BJP
Former Samajwadi Party leader Surendra Nagar is set to join the BJP. (Image: Facebook)
Loading...

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Surendra Nagar resigned from Rajya Sabha on Friday and is likely to join the BJP, official sources said. The resignation of Nagar, an influential Gurjar leader from western Uttar Pradesh, has been accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, they said.

The sources said Nagar met senior BJP leaders in Parliament after his resignation. He is likely to join the saffron party and may be re-elected to the Upper House on its ticket, they said.

A number of Rajya Sabha members from opposition parties have joined the BJP of late. Sanjay Sinh of the Congress and Neeraj Shekhar of the Samajwadi Party also joined the saffron party after quitting their parties and Rajya Sabha membership.

Four TDP members had also joined the BJP earlier. ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram