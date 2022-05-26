Jayant Chaudhary SP's Pick for Rajya Sabha Polls: Day After Backing Sibal, Akhilesh's Plan for Ally

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has picked ally Rashtriya Lok Dal’s (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary as the candidate for Rajya Sabha. Jayant Chaudhary has been nominated as the joint candidate for Upper House of Parliament for the alliance of the SP and the RLD.

This comes a day after Kapil Sibal announced his Rajya Sabha candidature with backing from the SP and amid speculation that Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav was party’s first choice for Rajya Sabha.

Jayant Chaudhary is in Delhi and is likely to file nomination today.

The official Twitter handle of Samajwadi Party (SP) announced the same in a post and wrote, “Shri Jayant Chaudhary ji will be the joint candidate of Rajya Sabha from Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal”.

On Wednesday, veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal said he resigned from the party on May 16 and filed a Rajya Sabha nomination as an Independent candidate with backing from the SP.

“I have filed the nomination as an Independent candidate. I thank Akhileshji for supporting me,” Sibal told reporters in Lucknow. “I resigned from the Congress on May 16 and am no longer a Congress leader,” he said, refusing to be drawn into criticism of the party. Sibal had previously called for a non-Gandhi as the new party chief.

I had a deep relationship with the Congress. It was for 30-31 years. This is not a small thing. I joined the Congress because of Rajivji (former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi). You must be thinking, how one can go from the Congress after 31 years. There must be something Sometimes such decisions are to be taken.” He added that his ideology continues to be related with the Congress. “I am not far away from the Congress and its ideology. I am with the sentiments of the party,” he said.

With 273 MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the ruling BJP-led NDA will easily be able to get eight members elected to the Upper House of Parliament, while the SP and its allies (RLD and SBSP), with a strength of 125 legislators, will be able to ensure the victory of three candidates.

Uttar Pradesh sends 31 members to the Rajya Sabha. Among the 11 retiring MPs from the state, five are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), three from the SP, two from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and one from the Congress.

Apart Sibal, among those whose tenures are ending include Satish Chandra Mishra of the BSP and Reoti Raman Singh of the SP. With 403 elected members in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, a candidate will require at least 34 votes for victory.

