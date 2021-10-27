Samajwadi Party and OP Rajbhar-Led SBSP Alliance is 'Mahathagbandhan': UP Finance Minister

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna called the alliance between Samajwadi Party and OP Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) a “mismatch” and said it will end up in a divorce as people of Uttar Pradesh have a firm belief in Yogi Adityanath.

Khanna said, “Mismatched alliances and mismatched marriages have only one fate and that is divorce. The nature of the alliance between SP and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party is exactly the same… Alliances do not work with partners having a mindset like this.”

Khanna further pointed out that it is a “Maha-thagbandhan’ (alliance of cheats) than Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the people of Uttar Pradesh are fully aware of the agenda behind it and will not allow themselves to fall into their trap”.

“The people are and will remain with the honest, strong and work-oriented government of the BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, ahead of the ‘Mahapanchayat’ on the on the 19th foundation day of SBSP in Mau on Wednesday, tweeted that “The Haldharpur ground of Mau will prove to be the Kurukshetra of a great political war”.

In response to the tweet, Khanna said, “The people of UP have already decided who the Pandavas are and who the Kauravas are in this Kurukshetra and the incongruous alliance will certainly bite the dust in the elections.”

