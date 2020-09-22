Samajwadi Party Puts Weight Behind RJD Picks for Bihar Elections to 'Save Farmers, Youth'

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) announced that it will not contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly Polls on Monday evening and instead, the party would support the candidates of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The announcement was made on the SP's official Twitter handle.

In 2015, when the grand alliance was formed, the then Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav had joined the alliance but right before the state assembly polls, Yadav broke all ties. However, this time SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced the support for RJD candidates, though his party will not be a part of any alliance.

“Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav has decided to support the candidates of Rashtriya Janata Dal in the upcoming elections in Bihar. This crucial decision has been taken to save Bihar, our farmers, our youth, our economy, our country, and stop the chaos in the country. We want to save the nation from the shadows of Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliances,” Samajwadi Party MLC and Spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said.

The Election Commission may soon announce the dates for Bihar Assembly polls. Meanwhile, all the major political parties are busy prepping for the polls- the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) is constantly meeting on seat sharing issues, while on the other hand the National Democratic Alliance is holding meetings.