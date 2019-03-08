English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SP Candidates List: Mulayam Singh Yadav to Contest from 'Safest' Mainpuri Seat; Akhilesh's Cousins Get Badaun, Firozabad Again
While Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri, Dharmendra Yadav will fight from Badaun and Akshay Yadav from Firozabad.
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav with former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party released the first list of six candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Friday. The list includes SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav's cousins Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav.
While Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri, described as its "safest" seat, Dharmendra Yadav will fight from Badaun and Akshay Yadav from Firozabad. However, Akhilesh's name was not in the first list as expected by many.
At present, the SP patriarch represents Azamgarh constituency. He had represented Mainpuri three times earlier — in 1996, 2004 and 2009. In the 2014 polls, Mulayam contested from two constituencies — Azamgarh and Mainpuri — and won both. While his victory margin in the former was only 63,204, he secured a whopping lead of 3.64 lakh in the latter. In 2009 too, the SP patriarch won the Mainpuri seat by a margin of over 1.6 lakh votes.
On the other hand, Ram Gopal Yadav's son Dharmendra will contest again from the seat that he has won thrice. Akshay will contest from Firozabad, from where he had won the last parliamentary elections.
Others on the list are Kamlesh Katheria from Yadav family's hometurf Etawah, Bhailal Kol from Robertsganj and Shabbir Ahmad Balmiki from Bahraich. The three names have been declared on the reserved seat.
While Kol was an MLA from Chanbe constituency and is now eyeing for a bigger post in Lok Sabha, Shabbir Ahmad Balmiki had contested from Bahraich in 2014 but lost to BJP's Savitri Bai Phule.
While Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri, described as its "safest" seat, Dharmendra Yadav will fight from Badaun and Akshay Yadav from Firozabad. However, Akhilesh's name was not in the first list as expected by many.
At present, the SP patriarch represents Azamgarh constituency. He had represented Mainpuri three times earlier — in 1996, 2004 and 2009. In the 2014 polls, Mulayam contested from two constituencies — Azamgarh and Mainpuri — and won both. While his victory margin in the former was only 63,204, he secured a whopping lead of 3.64 lakh in the latter. In 2009 too, the SP patriarch won the Mainpuri seat by a margin of over 1.6 lakh votes.
On the other hand, Ram Gopal Yadav's son Dharmendra will contest again from the seat that he has won thrice. Akshay will contest from Firozabad, from where he had won the last parliamentary elections.
Others on the list are Kamlesh Katheria from Yadav family's hometurf Etawah, Bhailal Kol from Robertsganj and Shabbir Ahmad Balmiki from Bahraich. The three names have been declared on the reserved seat.
While Kol was an MLA from Chanbe constituency and is now eyeing for a bigger post in Lok Sabha, Shabbir Ahmad Balmiki had contested from Bahraich in 2014 but lost to BJP's Savitri Bai Phule.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
-
Wednesday 06 March , 2019
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Wednesday 06 March , 2019 War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: Mark Ruffalo Steals Thor's Hammer from His Trailer, See Video
- Amitabh Bachchan Says He Made a Huge Mistake by Posting Photo in Swimwear on Twitter
- International Women's Day: 5 Luxurious & Affordable Escape Destinations For You & Your Girl Squad
- Blind Mechanic Drives Mercedes-AMG GT R at 200 Kmph, Gift from Son - Watch Video
- 'Go Make Sandwiches': What it is Like to be a Female PUBG Player in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results