LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

SP Candidates List: Mulayam Singh Yadav to Contest from 'Safest' Mainpuri Seat; Akhilesh's Cousins Get Badaun, Firozabad Again

While Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri, Dharmendra Yadav will fight from Badaun and Akshay Yadav from Firozabad.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:March 8, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SP Candidates List: Mulayam Singh Yadav to Contest from 'Safest' Mainpuri Seat; Akhilesh's Cousins Get Badaun, Firozabad Again
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav with former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party released the first list of six candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Friday. The list includes SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav's cousins Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav.

While Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri, described as its "safest" seat, Dharmendra Yadav will fight from Badaun and Akshay Yadav from Firozabad. However, Akhilesh's name was not in the first list as expected by many.

At present, the SP patriarch represents Azamgarh constituency. He had represented Mainpuri three times earlier — in 1996, 2004 and 2009. In the 2014 polls, Mulayam contested from two constituencies — Azamgarh and Mainpuri — and won both. While his victory margin in the former was only 63,204, he secured a whopping lead of 3.64 lakh in the latter. In 2009 too, the SP patriarch won the Mainpuri seat by a margin of over 1.6 lakh votes.

On the other hand, Ram Gopal Yadav's son Dharmendra will contest again from the seat that he has won thrice. Akshay will contest from Firozabad, from where he had won the last parliamentary elections.

Others on the list are Kamlesh Katheria from Yadav family's hometurf Etawah, Bhailal Kol from Robertsganj and Shabbir Ahmad Balmiki from Bahraich. The three names have been declared on the reserved seat.

While Kol was an MLA from Chanbe constituency and is now eyeing for a bigger post in Lok Sabha, Shabbir Ahmad Balmiki had contested from Bahraich in 2014 but lost to BJP's Savitri Bai Phule.

SP-List
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram