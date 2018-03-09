Samajwadi Party Richest Regional Party in Terms of Assets, DMK Next: ADR Report

Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party declared assets worth Rs 634.96 crore in the financial year 2015-16 topping the chart among 20 regional parties followed by Rs 257.18 crore of DMK and Rs 224.84 crore of AIADMK.“During the financial year 2011-12, the declared assets of SP was Rs 212.86 crore which increased by 198% to Rs 634.96 crore during the financial year 2015-16. The total assets of AIADMK between the financial year 2011-12 & 2015-16 increased by 155%, from Rs 88.21 crore to Rs 224.87 crore,” said the report by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), a Delhi based think-tank.The assets declared by regional parties fall under six major heads: fixed assets, loans & advances, deposits, TDS, investments and other assets.During the financial year 2011-12, the regional parties declared maximum assets under deposits which amounted to Rs 331.54 crore (68.77% of total assets) and further increased to Rs 1054.80 crore (80.19% of total assets) in the financial year 2015-16.“It is to be noted that the only asset category to show a reduction in value was ‘Loans and Advance’. During the financial year 2011-11, parties invested Rs 19.75 crore whose current value stands at Rs 16.20 crore,” added the report.New political parties to join the list were YSR Congress, registered in March 2011, and Aam Aadmi Party, registered in November 2012.“The average assets declared by these two parties during the financial year 2012-13 was Rs 1.165 crore which increased to Rs 3.765 crore during the financial year 2015-16,” added the report.Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and Telegu Desam Party (TDP) happened to be the top two regional parties in terms of liabilities.“Highest liabilities during the financial year 2015-16 was declared by TRS (Rs 15.97 crore) but the party had declared nil liabilities during the financial year 2011-12. Second highest liabilities was declared by TDP with Rs 8.186 crore,” stated the report.Shiv Sena showed a positive trend by reducing its liabilities in 2015-16.“Between the financial year 2013-14 and 2014-15, liabilities of Shivsena reduced by 99.78% (Rs 22.21 cr) while that of TDP increased by 259% (Rs 5.906 cr) between the financial year 2014-15 and 2015-16,” said the reportThe liabilities declared by regional parties fall under two major heads: Borrowings (from banks, overdraft facilities, and sundry creditors) and other liabilities.Nine parties declared nil borrowings during the financial year 2015-16.The total reserve fund set aside by the regional parties during the financial year 2011-12 was Rs 434.635 crore, which increased by Rs 823.535 crore (189.48%) to Rs 1258.17 crore during the financial year 2015-16.