SP Leader Azam Khan Convicted in 'Hate Speech' Case, Rampur Court to Pronounce Quantum of Sentence Shortly 

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was on Thursday convicted in a hate speech case by a special MP/MLA court of Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur. The 2019 case pertains to alleged “provocative remarks” made by Khan against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the then DM.

The special MP/MLA court in Rampur will announce the quantum of sentence at 3 pm today.

The case was registered against Khan at MilakKotwali under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

Akash Saxena, an advocate and a local BJP leader who had contested against Khan in recent MLA elections in 2022, said, “I had raised concerns that Azam Khan was trying to incite violence amongst two communities by delivering provocative statements and he also used foul language for the then DM and his mother.

“On my complaint, the returning officer took cognizance of the matter and after checking the video footage of the speech, he ordered an FIR against Khan,” Saxena said.

The senior Samajwadi Party was in May this year released from the Sitapur district jail in Uttar Pradesh after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case relating to Kotwali police station in Rampur.

Azam Khan was lodged in jail for over two years in connection with several cases, including that of land grabbing.

