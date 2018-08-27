English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samajwadi Party to Begin Cycle Yatra from Ghazipur Today
The 'samaajik nyay evam prajatantra bachao-desh bachao' yatra will pass through various parts of the state before concluding at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on September 23
File photo of Samajwadi party president and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav addresses the media at the party office. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow:The Samajwadi Party will start a cycle yatra from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, to highlight its policies and projects undertaken by the Akhilesh Yadav-led previous government in Uttar Pradesh, a party spokesperson said.
The 'samaajik nyay evam prajatantra bachao-desh bachao' yatra will pass through various parts of the state before concluding at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on September 23, SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement issued on Sunday.
He said youngsters of the party will take part in the cycle yatra.
"The SP workers will interact with people at different places and inform them about the policies of the party, programmes and various projects and schemes undertaken by the SP government headed by Akhilesh Yadav. The cycle yatra will be taken out everyday with a discussion on social justice," Chaudhary said.
Also Watch
The 'samaajik nyay evam prajatantra bachao-desh bachao' yatra will pass through various parts of the state before concluding at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on September 23, SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement issued on Sunday.
He said youngsters of the party will take part in the cycle yatra.
"The SP workers will interact with people at different places and inform them about the policies of the party, programmes and various projects and schemes undertaken by the SP government headed by Akhilesh Yadav. The cycle yatra will be taken out everyday with a discussion on social justice," Chaudhary said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jaaved Jaaferi, Salman Khan and Rs 12 Crore Take On Twitter and Its Trolls
- Asus Zenfone 5Z Gets Major Software Update: Face Unlock, Camera Improvements And More
- Neha Dhupia Won't Take 'Maternity Leave' During Pregnancy
- Why 'The Big Bang Theory' is the Bible of Geekville and Sheldon Cooper the God
- Hima Das - From Dreaming of Airplanes to Flying into the Record Books
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...