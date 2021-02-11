News18 Logo

politics

Samajwadi Party to Celebrate Sarojini Naidu's Birth Anniversary as National Women's Day

The direction was issued by SP president Akhilesh Yadav, the party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said on Thursday.

The Samajwadi Party has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Uttar Pradesh's first governor and freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu on February 13 as the National Women's Day. The direction was issued by SP president Akhilesh Yadav, the party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said on Thursday.

"On this day, SP will hold 'Samajwadi Mahila Ghera' programmes at all district headquarters in which issues faced by women will be discussed in conferences," he said. "In the BJP regime, rape and crime against women have increased. They are facing many problems. In the 'Samajwadi Mahila Ghera' programme, women will take a pledge to rid the state of BJP in 2022 and once again make Akhilesh the chief minister of the state," Chowdhury said.


