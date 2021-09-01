Samajwadi Party to Kick Start State-wide ‘Janadesh Yatra’ from Today, Demanding 'Prosperity & Progress' for UP in 2022

The Samajwadi Party will launch ‘Janadesh Yatra’ led by National General Secretary and former Cabinet Minister Indrajit Saroj across Uttar Pradesh from September 1. Party’s state president Naresh Uttam Patel is leading the ‘Kisan-Naujawan Aur Patel’ Yatra going on in 55 districts.

As the 2022 state assembly elections inch closer, the Samajwadi Party has given its full strength to various outreach programmes across the state. With the help of these yatras, the party will be highlighting the failures of the BJP government and will also remind people about the development work done by the SP government during their tenure.

The party will also appeal to people to make Akhilesh Yadav the next CM in the 2022 polls. The SP is also trying to settle the caste equation by roping in the party’s National General Secretary and former cabinet minister Indrajit Saroj for this journey.

SP chief and former CM of the state, Akhilesh Yadav while targeting the BJP government had said, “People are suffering due to faulty policies of BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Constitutional rights of Dalits and backward classes are being weakened and the BJP government is bent on killing democracy. The future of the youth has become bleak due to the problem of unemployment. Farmers are compelled to commit suicide. The image of UP is getting tarnished by the incidents of women harassment and rape. The people of the state are against the BJP government. For the prosperity and progress of the state in 2022, ‘Jandesh Yatra’ will reach out to people with these issues.”

The ‘Jandesh Yatra’ will last for 28 days and will go to 23 districts, starting from Pilibhit on September 1, followed by Shahjahanpur on September 2, Bahraich-Shravasti and Balrampur-Gonda on September 5, Sonbhadra on September 9, Mirzapur on September 10, Bhadohi on September 11, Prayagraj on September 12, Fatehpur on September 13, Pratapgarh on September 15, Jaunpur on September 16, Varanasi, 17 September. This Yatra will culminate at Ghazipur on September 18, Chandauli on September 21, Lakhimpur Kheri on September 22, Sitapur on September 23, Hardoi on September 24, Unnao on September 26, Rae Bareli on September 27, Amethi on September 27 and Sultanpur on September 28.

