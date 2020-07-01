Samajwadi Party Workers Plant Samplings on Akhilesh Yadav's Birthday, Distribute Masks and Sanitisers

Celebrating the 47th birthday of Samajwadi Party Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, party workers on Wednesday marked the day by planting samplings and distributing face masks and sanitisers among people. The decision of a large scale celebration was called off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Akhilesh's wife and former Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav also wished him on Twitter and asked party workers not to celebrate the day with much fervor. Instead, she requested them to help the needy on the occasion. "My best wishes to the Samajwadi Party Chief on his Birthday, I would like to request all well wishers and party workers not to celebrate his birthday with fervor during this pandemic. Rather they should help poor and destitute people on the occasion,” she said.

Samajwadi Party workers reached the party headquarters in Lucknow to congratulate the leader on the occasion. Hoardings were also put at many spots near the party office in the city.

Meanwhile, a low key celebration was organised by party leader CL Verma at Kusht Mandir, where a cake was cut for the poor and orphan children.

Speaking to News18, Verma said, "On the occasion of the 47th birthday of our National President, we have decided to plant 47 saplings each. We have also arranged for cake and food for kids dealing with leprosy. We are keeping the celebration low-key as per the wishes of our leader. All our workers are also practicing social distancing and wearing masks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.”

Party workers in Varanasi celebrated the day by distributing masks and sanitisers to people at Rajendra Prasad Ghat. 'Hawan' was also held at some places for the well being of SP chief.