Samajwadi Party's Campaign Song for 2022 Polls Attacks Yogi Govt for Covid 'Mismanagement'

Samajwadi Party has launched a new song as a part of their campaign for 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. The song, ‘sukh-dukh mein sath nibhayenge’, was launched by SP chief and former chief minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday.

The Samajwadi Party has claimed in the song that the party will stand with the people in good and bad times. The SP chief shared the song on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram as well. The song highlights the difficulties faced by the people during lockdown and alleged mismanagement by the state government during the second wave of Covid-19. Pictures of last rites and bodies floating in the river have also been shared in the song. The song also mentions the oxygen shortage and people dying allegedly due to shortage of oxygen.

Besides targeting the Yogi government, the song also highlights the SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav as people’s hero. The new song by Samajwadi Party also shows footage of cycle rallies by party members from various parts of the state. It will now be interesting to see if BJP gives a reply to Samajwadi Party through a theme song or not.

The Samajwadi Party has been intensifying its campaign for 2022 state assembly elections. On the lines of West Bengal, taking a leaf out of Trinamool Congress campaign ‘khela hobe’, Samajwadi Party leaders in Varanasi and Kanpur launched the Bhojpuri version of the slogan ‘khela hoi’. The Samajwadi Party leader in Varanasi had painted the slogan on the walls of his house while in Kanpur hoardings were put up by a local leader.

