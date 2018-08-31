GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Samajwadi Secular Morcha Will Contest On All 80 Seats in UP in 2019, Says Shivpal Yadav

Rejecting that he had differences with the Samajwadi Party or Akhilesh Yadav, he said, 'I am fighting for all those who are being ignored in the party and have been insulted.'

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:August 31, 2018, 4:26 PM IST
File photo of SP leader Shivpal Yadav (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Dissenting Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav has announced that his newly formed Samajwadi Secular Morcha will contest on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections.

Yadav, who was in Baghpat on Friday for a meeting, said the dissenting leaders of the SP would join hands with small political outfits to contest the Lok Sabha Elections.

Speaking to the media in Darkawda village, Yadav said: “I have constituted the Samajwadi Secular Morcha for national integration. The dissenting leaders of the Samajwadi Party and those who have been insulted will further strengthen the forum.”

He added, “In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the morcha will contest on all the 80 seats. Our main aim is to change the fortune of the state. That is why people and parties with similar mentality will come together under this umbrella.”

Rejecting that he had differences with the Samajwadi Party or Akhilesh Yadav, he said, “I am fighting for all those who are being ignored in the party and have been insulted.”

Yadav will also address a gathering under the banner of ‘Rashtriya Ekta Sammelan’ in Muzaffarnagar’s Budhana area, which is being touted as a show of strength.

Yadav has invited all the veteran leaders of the Samajwadi Party to participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Sammelan. The MLA from Jaswantnagar has also said “all dissenters of SP” are welcome to join the bandwagon in Muzaffarnagar on Friday to send out a strong message to the SP leadership.

Akhilesh, meanwhile, has called the morcha a part of ‘distraction tactics’.

Shivpal Yadav had claimed on Wednesday that he had decided to form the front as he was not being allotted any work in the Samajwadi Party and he had “waited this long because I wanted the SP to stay united”.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

