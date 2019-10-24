Samalkha Election Results 2019 Live Updates (समालखा): Dharam Singh Chhoker of Congress Leads

Samalkha (समालखा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Panipat district of Haryana and is part of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

Samalkha Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 48323 51.71% Dharam Singh Chhoker LEADING BJP 39200 41.95% Shashi Kant Kaushik JJP 3183 3.41% Brham Pal Rawal BSP 1504 1.61% Joginder INLD 406 0.43% Prem Lata NOTA 230 0.25% Nota IND 217 0.23% Capt. Sukhbir Singh IND 157 0.17% Ankit SHP 147 0.16% Suresh Rawal IND 80 0.09% Ravikant

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.15% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.94%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,09,824 eligible electors, of which 1,13,273 were male, 96,551 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 862 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,84,208 eligible electors, of which 1,00,560 were male, 83,648 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 862 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,43,332.

Samalkha has an elector sex ratio of 852.37.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Ravinder Machhrouli of IND won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 20373 votes which was 13.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 35.42% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dharm Singh of HJCBL won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 13451 votes which was 11.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. HJCBL had a vote share of 35.19% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 27. Samalkha Assembly segment of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency. Karnal Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 74.98%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 81.69%, while it was 78.24 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.71%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 231 polling stations in 27. Samalkha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 179.

Extent: 27. Samalkha constituency comprises of the following areas of Panipat district of Haryana: Samalkha Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Samalkha is: 29.2943 77.065.

