Samastipur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Samastipur (समस्तीपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
23. Samastipur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.35% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.09%. The estimated literacy level of Samastipur is 60.54%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ram Chandra Paswan of LJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6,872 votes which was 0.80% of the total votes polled in the constituency. LJP had a vote share of 31.33% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Maheshwar Hazari of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the LJP candidate by a margin of 1,04,376 votes which was 17.85% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 44.37% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.38% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.54% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Samastipur was: Ram Chandra Paswan (LJSP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,02,420 men, 7,02,007 women and 24 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Samastipur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Samastipur is: 25.75 85.9167
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: समस्तीपुर, बिहार (Hindi); সমস্তিপুর, বিহার (Bengali); समस्तीपूर, बिहार (Marathi); સમસ્તીપુર, બિહાર (Gujarati); சமஸ்தீபூர், பீகார் (Tamil); సమస్తీ పూర్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಸಮಸ್ತಿಪುರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); സമസ്തിപുർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
LJP
Ramchandra Paswan
LJP
Ramchandra Paswan
LEADING
Samastipur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
LJP
135262
55.63%
Ramchandra Paswan
INC
70480
28.99%
Dr. Ashok Kumar
NOTA
9452
3.89%
Nota
WAP
8080
3.32%
Vidya Nand Ram
IND
5397
2.22%
Suraj Kumar Das
AAM
3587
1.48%
Asha Devi
BSP
2742
1.13%
Mantesh Kumar
VSP
2703
1.11%
Vijay Kumar Ram
YKP
1547
0.64%
Pinku Paswan
VPI
1354
0.56%
Lalo Paswan
JAP
1287
0.53%
Ratan Bihari
BMF
1266
0.52%
Raj Kumar Ram
