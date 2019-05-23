Samastipur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name LJP Ramchandra Paswan LJP Ramchandra Paswan LEADING

Samastipur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME LJP 135262 55.63% Ramchandra Paswan Leading INC 70480 28.99% Dr. Ashok Kumar NOTA 9452 3.89% Nota WAP 8080 3.32% Vidya Nand Ram IND 5397 2.22% Suraj Kumar Das AAM 3587 1.48% Asha Devi BSP 2742 1.13% Mantesh Kumar VSP 2703 1.11% Vijay Kumar Ram YKP 1547 0.64% Pinku Paswan VPI 1354 0.56% Lalo Paswan JAP 1287 0.53% Ratan Bihari BMF 1266 0.52% Raj Kumar Ram

23. Samastipur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.35% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.09%. The estimated literacy level of Samastipur is 60.54%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ram Chandra Paswan of LJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6,872 votes which was 0.80% of the total votes polled in the constituency. LJP had a vote share of 31.33% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Maheshwar Hazari of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the LJP candidate by a margin of 1,04,376 votes which was 17.85% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 44.37% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.38% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.54% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Samastipur was: Ram Chandra Paswan (LJSP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,02,420 men, 7,02,007 women and 24 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Samastipur is: 25.75 85.9167Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: समस्तीपुर, बिहार (Hindi); সমস্তিপুর, বিহার (Bengali); समस्तीपूर, बिहार (Marathi); સમસ્તીપુર, બિહાર (Gujarati); சமஸ்தீபூர், பீகார் (Tamil); సమస్తీ పూర్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಸಮಸ್ತಿಪುರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); സമസ്തിപുർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)