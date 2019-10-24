Samastipur Bypoll Results 2019 Live: Paswan's Nephew Prince Leads by 9,201 Votes Over Congress' Ashok Kumar

Samastipur Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2019 | The results of Bihar’s Samastipur Lok Sabha byelections will be declared by the Election Commission on Thursday along with five assembly seats in Bihar. The bypoll in Samastipur has been necessitated by the recent death of sitting Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Ramchandra Paswan, younger brother of the party's founding president, the assembly segments, barring Kishanganj, have fallen vacant upon the respective MLAs getting elected to the Lok Sabha.

Top 10 developments of Samastipur Lok Sabha bypoll results:

— Prince Raj of the Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) leads over Ashok Kumar of the Congress by 9,201 votes in the by-poll to Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

— The Samastipur Lok Sabha by-election results will determine the fate of Ram Vilas Paswan's young nephew Prince Raj. Prince Raj is the son of Ramchander Paswan.

— The Samastipur constituency is reserved for the members of the scheduled caste and is witnessing a direct contest between Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's nephew Prince Raj and Lok Janshakti Party candidate Prince Raj and Congress' nominee Ashok Kumar.

— On the day of elections, Samastipur constituency recorded a total of 45 percent voters' turnout, while 49.26 percent polling was registered in the bypolls on five assembly constituencies in Bihar, which passed off peacefully on Monday.

— Samastipur lok sabha constituency saw 45 per cent voters turnout against the 60.63 voting percentage recorded during the 2019 general elections on the seat, said Srinivasa, who was accompanied by Additional Director General of Police (ADG) (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar.

— Voting took place for Samastipur Lok Sabha seat besides Kishanganj, Nathnagar, Belhar, Simri Bakhtiyarpur and Daraunda assembly constituencies on October 21.

— The Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency is a reserved seat for the members of the Scheduled Caste.

— The NDA, which rules the Centre as well as the state, currently holds Samastipur Lok Sabha seat besides all the poll-bound assembly segments barring Kishanganj, which was won by the Congress in the 2015 assembly polls. The coalition, which comprises Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswans LJP, has been riding high since its astounding performance in the Lok Sabha polls in which it won 39 out of 40 seats besides wresting two assembly segments from Lalu Prasads RJD where by-elections were held simultaneously.

— Close relatives of the incumbents have been fielded in most of the seats by the respective parties. The LJP seeks to pass on the mantle in Samastipur to the deceased MPs son Prince Raj, who is making his electoral debut.

— Ashok Kumar of the Congress, who had lost to the deceased MP in 2014 and 2019, is the principal challenger of the debutant.

— Prior to the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies in 2008, Samastipur (SC) seat was known as Rosera (SC) seat. Ram Chandra won the Rosera (SC) seat twice—in 1999 as JD(U) candidate and in 2004 as the LJP candidate.

— During the campaigns, Prince recounted the development works done by his father as a Lok Sabha member and his uncle Ram Vilas as Union minister. Prince said that he should be given at least once chance to complete the unfinished works of his father, whereas Ashok, the Congress sitting MLA from Rosera (SC) segment, is seeking peoples’ “blessings” on the argument that people should elect such a leader who could raise voice of Samastipur in the Lok Sabha.

— Several BJP seniors including Union Minister Nityanan Rai recently campaigned in favour of Prince, while JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi will be addressing a public meeting to seek votes for the LJP candidate

— The JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has fielded Ajay Singh husband of Siwan MP Kavita Singh from Daraundha, which fell vacant upon her election to the Lok Sabha.

— In Belhar, the party has fielded Laldhari Yadav whose brother Giridhari Yadav had won the seat in 2015 assembly polls and is currently the MP from Banka.

— Congress has placed its bets on Mohd Javed's mother Sayeeda Bano, who is making her electoral debut at the age of 72 years. Her principal challenger, Sweety Singh of the BJP, is almost half her age, the runner-up of 2015 assembly polls and is married to a local BJP veteran Sikander Singh.

— The JD(U) has also fielded Arun Kumar and Laxmikant Mandal from Simri Bakhtiyarpur and Nathnagar respectively, which have fallen vacant on its MLAs Dinesh Chandra Yadav and

