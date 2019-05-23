English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sambalpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sambalpur MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sambalpur MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
17. Sambalpur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Sambalpur district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 1,98,512 voters of which 1,00,986 are male and 97,526 are female and voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Sambalpur, recorded a voter turnout of 61.93%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 63.23% and in 2009, 45.4% of Sambalpur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Raseswari Panigrahi of BJD won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 9,958 votes which was 8.8% of the total votes polled. Raseswari Panigrahi polled a total of 1,13,180 (43.52%) votes.
BJP's Jayanarayan Mishra won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7010 (8.94%) votes. Jayanarayan Mishra polled 78,371 which was 43.52% of the total votes polled.
Sambalpur went to the polls in Phase 3 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: संभलपुर (Hindi), সম্বলপুর (Bangla), சாம்பல்பூர் (Tamil), and సంబల్పూర్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
Sambalpur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Jayabrata Dey
IND
--
--
Jayashree Mishra
IND
--
--
Prabhas Pruseth
IND
--
--
Pragnya Patnaik
PVP
--
--
Laxman Kumar Bhoi
BJD
--
--
Dr. Raseswari Panigrahi
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Jaya Narayan Mishra
BSP
--
--
Dilip Singh
INC
--
--
Dr. Aswini Kumar Pujahari
