Sambalpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sambalpur MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. Sambalpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.26% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 28.96%. The estimated literacy level of Sambalpur is 75.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nagendra Kumar Pradhan of BJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 30,576 votes which was 3.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 36.43% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Amarnath Pradhan of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJD candidate by a margin of 14,874 votes which was 1.86% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 38.09% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 75.92% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.91% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sambalpur was: Nagendra Kumar Pradhan (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,69,036 men, 6,27,982 women and 80 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sambalpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Sambalpur is: 21.4 83.8833
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सम्बलपुर, ओडिशा (Hindi); সম্বলপুর, ওড়িশা (Bengali); संबलपूर, ओडिशा (Marathi); સંબલપુર, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); சம்பல்பூர், ஒடிசா (Tamil); సంబల్ పూర్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಸಂಬಾಲ್ಪುರ್, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); സാംബൽപൂർ, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
BPHP
--
--
Ashutosh Kumar Hanuman
PSP(L)
--
--
Atma Ram Supkar
SUCI
--
--
Nabakishore Pradhan
GGP
--
--
Prabhat Kumar Dharua
APOI
--
--
Binay Ocean
INC
--
--
Sarat Pattanayak
BSP
--
--
Md. Mustukim
ANC
--
--
Santoshini Karna
IND
--
--
Kanhu Charan Sanbad
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Nitesh Ganga Deb
BJD
--
--
Nalini Kanta Pradhan
