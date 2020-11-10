Sanchi Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Sanchi Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Sanchi is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Sanchi was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 15 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Sanchi seat. This is a Scheduled Caste constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Sanchi constituency: Dinesh Bhaiya (Akhil Bhartiya Aarakshit Samaj Party), Dr Prabhuram Choudhary (Bharatiya Janata Party), Engineer Pooran Singh Ahirwar (Bahujan Samaj Party), Malkhan (Gondvana Gantantra Party), Madanlal Choudhary (Indian National Congress), Kamal Bhaiya (Independent), Prabhu Ram Choudhary (Independent), Bhuri Bai (Vidhya) (Independent), Madanlal Choudhary (Independent), Pooran Lal (Rashtriya Jan Awaz Party), Dr Dharmendra Ahirwar (Samajwadi Party), Harinarayan Bedi (Bedia) (Sapaks Party), Ramesh Kumar Pasi (Shiv Sena), Kanchchedi Lal Ahirwar (Samta Vikas Party), Munshilal Silavat (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.