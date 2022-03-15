Sandeep Dikshit Slams Cong High Command, Says Leadership Arrogant Despite Poll Losses

Senior Congress leader and member of the G23 faction Sandeep Dikshit on Tuesday attacked the Congress high command and stated that senior leadership continues to be arrogant despite repeated losses in elections.

Lending support to senior leader Kapil Sibal’s assertions on the issue, Dikshit claimed that the party was completely inactive. “The party is completely inactive. No decisions are taken. While the leadership is arrogant the coterie is not affected despite losing one election after the other," Dikshit said.

Dikshit alleged that these leaders continue to attack their own Chief Minister and leaders. “Most of these leaders are holding posts on compassionate grounds and are only bothered about own positions," he alleged.

“Kapil Sibal is right for raising the issue as these leaders could garner votes at one point in time. But now the party is not serious. Who is responsible for this debacle?" he asked.

He termed the recent Congress Working Committee meeting completely ineffective. “Meets like CWC are completely ineffective," he claimed.

“These committees are like Delhi Transport Corporation bus. There is no dialogue or introspection in these," he added.

Dikshit pointed out that his mother and grandfather had also worked for the Congress.

The comments of Dikshit come days after the CWC meeting was held in the national capital to discuss the party’s poll defeats.

