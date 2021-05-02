Sandeshkhali Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

123. Sandeshkhali (संदेशखली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Sandeshkhali is part of 18. Basirhat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 36.46%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,38,572 eligible electors, of which 1,22,255 were male, 1,16,312 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sandeshkhali in 2021 is 951.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,15,194 eligible electors, of which 1,11,334 were male, 1,03,858 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,72,415 eligible electors, of which 91,089 were male, 81,327 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sandeshkhali in 2016 was 55. In 2011, there were 47.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sukumar Mahata of TMC won in this seat by defeating Nirapada Sardar of CPIM by a margin of 38,190 votes which was 20.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.49% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Nirapada Sardar of CPIM won in this seat defeating Srimati Padma Mahato of TMC by a margin of 4,232 votes which was 2.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 43.21% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 123. Sandeshkhali Assembly segment of Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Basirhat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Basirhat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Sandeshkhali are: Dr Bhaskar Sardar (BJP), Sukumar Mahata (TMC), Barun Mahato (RSMP), Khokan Sardar (IND), Subal Chandra Sardar (IND), Harish Chandra Sardar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.88%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.2%, while it was 89.83% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 320 polling stations in 123. Sandeshkhali constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 240. In 2011 there were 221 polling stations.

EXTENT:

123. Sandeshkhali constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Bayermari-I, Bayermari-II, Hathgachhi, Nazat-I, Nazat-II, Sarberia Agarhati, Sohara Radhanagar and Kalinagar GPs of CDB Sandeshkhali-I, 2.Beramajur-I, Beramajur-II, Durgamandap, Jeliakhali, Korakati, Manipur and Sandeshkhali GPs of CDB Sandeshkhali-II. It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Sandeshkhali is 332 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sandeshkhali is: 22°23’08.9"N 88°50’40.9"E.

