Sandila Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 12 PM.

Live election results updates of Sandila seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Abdul Mannan (BSP), Alka Singh (BJP), Mo. Haneef (INC), Abhinay Gupta (BSCP), Munnalal Shukla (SPI), Raghuveer (AAP), Mo. Rafik (AIMIM), Sunil Arkvanshi (SBSPA), Naresh Singh (IND), Lalit Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.72%, which is 0.26% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Raj Kumar Agrawal Urf Rajia of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.161 Sandila (संडीला) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. Sandila is part of Misrikh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.63% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 389742 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,10,563 were male and 1,79,166 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sandila in 2019 was: 851 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,31,690 eligible electors, of which 1,81,592 were male,1,52,468 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,08,852 eligible electors, of which 1,71,868 were male, 1,36,970 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sandila in 2017 was 52. In 2012, there were 26 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Raj Kumar Agrawal Urf Rajia of BJP won in this seat defeating Abdul Mannan of SP by a margin of 20,403 which was 10.27% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.49% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kunwar Mahabir Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Abdul Mannan of BSP by a margin of 19,134 votes which was 9.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 43.87% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 161 Sandila Assembly segment of the 32. Misrikh Lok Sabha constituency. Jai Prakash of BJP won the Misrikh Parliament seat defeating Usha Verma of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Misrikh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 21 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Sandila are: Abdul Mannan (BSP), Alka Singh (BJP), Mo. Haneef (INC), Abhinay Gupta (BSCP), Munnalal Shukla (SPI), Raghuveer (AAP), Mo. Rafik (AIMIM), Sunil Arkvanshi (SBSPA), Naresh Singh (IND), Lalit Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.72%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.46%, while it was 63.14% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sandila went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.161 Sandila Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 379. In 2012, there were 354 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.161 Sandila comprises of the following areas of Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Dhikunni, 3 Gondwa, 4 Sandila and Sandila Municipal Board of 5 Sandila Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sandila constituency, which are: Balamau, Sidhauli, Malihabad, Mohan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sandila is approximately 527 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sandila is: 27°06’38.9"N 80°34’56.3"E.

