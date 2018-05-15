GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sandur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate E Tukaram Wins

Live election result of 95 Sandur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Sandur MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:54 PM IST
Sandur (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bellary district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bellary Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,09,776 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,06,204 are male, 1,03,503 female and 32 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.42 and the approximate literacy rate is 67%
Live Status INC E.Tukaram Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7810649.53%E.Tukaram
BJP6409640.64%D.Raghavendra(Manju)
IND71914.56%Bangara Hanumanta
JD(S)43432.75%B.Vasanthkumar
NOTA18031.14%Nota
SUCI12430.79%A.Ramanjanappa
AIMEP9280.59%Chetan.N

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 34,631 votes (26.97%) securing 48.48% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.75%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 20,719 votes (19.5%) registering 46.63% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 69.15%.

Check the table below for Sandur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

