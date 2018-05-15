Sandur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate E Tukaram Wins

Live Status INC E.Tukaram Won

Sandur (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bellary district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bellary Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,09,776 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,06,204 are male, 1,03,503 female and 32 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.42 and the approximate literacy rate is 67%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 34,631 votes (26.97%) securing 48.48% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.75%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 20,719 votes (19.5%) registering 46.63% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 69.15%.Check the table below for Sandur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting