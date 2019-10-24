Take the pledge to vote

Sangamner Election Results 2019 Live Updates (संगमनेर): Thorat Vijay Alias Balasaheb Bhausaheb of Congress Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sangamner (संगमनेर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:17 AM IST
Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
INC
Thorat Vijay Alias Balasaheb Bhausaheb
LEADING

217. Sangamner (संगमनेर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and is part of Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.94% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.05%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,70,070 eligible electors, of which 1,40,513 were male, 1,29,557 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 787 service voters had also registered to vote.

PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
26387
59.05%
Thorat Vijay Alias Balasaheb Bhausaheb
SS
16943
37.92%
Navale Sahebrao Ramchandra
VBA
436
0.98%
Bapusaheb Bhagvat Tajane
NOTA
346
0.77%
Nota
MNS
283
0.63%
Sharad Dnyandev Gorde
IND
108
0.24%
Bapu Paraji Randhir
IND
82
0.18%
Avinash Haushiram Bhor
IND
54
0.12%
Kaliram Bahiru Popalghat
BMKP
44
0.10%
Sampat Maruti Kolekar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,53,927 eligible electors, of which 1,32,861 were male, 1,21,066 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 787 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,29,249.

Sangamner has an elector sex ratio of 922.03.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Vijay Alias Balasaheb Bhausaheb Thorat of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 58805 votes which was 32.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 56.83% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Thorat Vijay Alias Balasaheb Bhausaheb of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 55376 votes which was 36.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 63.08% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 217. Sangamner Assembly segment of Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency. Shirdi Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 71.2%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.77%, while it was 66.86 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.57%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 278 polling stations in 217. Sangamner constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 265.

Extent: 217. Sangamner constituency comprises of the following areas of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra: Sangamner Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Talegaon, Sakur, Sangamner and Sangamner (MC)

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Sangamner is: 19.4804 74.2547.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sangamner results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
