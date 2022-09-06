'Sangathan Hai Toh Sarkar Hai': At BJP's Mission 2024 Meet, Amit Shah Says Organisation Supreme

Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday told a gathering of union ministers and party leaders put in charge of 144 Lok Sabha seats, which the BJP is yet to win, to strengthen the organisation, sources have told News18.

“Shah said ‘sangathan hai toh sarkar hai aur sangathan sabse bada hai’ (If there is organisation we can form the government. Organisation is supreme),” informed a source.

The meeting of the top leaders was held at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday with 144 Lok Sabha seats, which the party narrowly missed out on winning in 2019, on target for the 2024 polls.

Shah reportedly told the gathering, “Modi ji ke naam par to jeetete hain, har seat jeet jayenge, par sangathan agar zameen par mazboot nahi hota to uska nuksan hota hai (We win seats in PM Modi’s name but if the organisation is weak, we will suffer on the ground).”

With the Lok Sabha elections just two years away, the BJP has commenced its “pravas” campaign to strengthen its hold on 144 seats across the country. Designated union ministers have been given charge of a cluster of these constituencies.

The aim is to bolster the organisation and collate electorally important information from these seats.

During the meeting, Shah said that while the BJP in 2019 won 30 per cent of the seats that it had lost in the 2014 elections, this time it should win 50 per cent of these 144 seats.

Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, and the party’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh sought a review from top ministers and leaders who were given charge of the 144 Lok Sabha constituencies. Santhosh also gave a presentation during the meeting.

“We have been told that we will win more than 300 seats. Shah has reportedly asked those present in the meeting to ensure that at least 50 per cent of these 144 seats come to the BJP,” said an insider.

Sources stated that as few of the union ministers did not finish the “pravas” (travels through these constituencies), they have been asked to complete those before the beginning of the second phase of preparations expected to start in October.

“As there are also assembly elections in a few states, the focus should be on those as well,” said a source.

According to insiders, the party in the next phase will add a few more Lok Sabha seats that were won by small margins to the list.

