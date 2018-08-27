BJP MLA Sangeet Som 'Goes Missing' in Meerut, 3 Held for Social Media Post

BJP MLA Sangeet Som has been ‘missing’ from his constituency since August 15, claims a social media post. The publishers of the note want the legislator to return to Meerut district and have assured that he would not be questioned over Sardhana incident.The post was a sarcastic take over Som’s alleged ignorance towards law and order in his constituency, where a 14-year-old girl was set ablaze by six people at her house. The publishers attacked the controversial legislator over inaction in the case.“Sangeet Som is missing since August 15. No one will say anything to you in connection with the Sardhana incident. You should not stress over it because the victim was not your daughter. You are a disgrace to the society and your prime concern is to get votes. No one is going to measure your chest,” the missing note said.The post further said that anyone who gives information about Som’s whereabouts will be given a reward of Rs 101.A teen girl was set afire by six men after they barged into her house in Sardhana, while her father had gone to one of the accused’s residence. The father had met his parents and complained about their son, who had been harassing the victim.After the incident, BJP MP Sanjeev Baliyan visited the girl at the hospital along with Som and assured her family that she would be taken to New Delhi for better treatment. However, the post attacked the legislator and hinted at ignorance in the case.The matter came to light after police arrested Aijaz Khatri, a local resident of Sardhana, on Sunday. Khatri had allegedly shared the ‘missing’ post on a traders’ WhatsApp group which also had some local BJP leaders as its member.One of these members allegedly informed BJP senior leader about the post, after which an FIR was lodged at Sardhana police station and Khatri along with two others were arrested under IT Act.Speaking to media on the issue, Som said, “My opponents are maligning my image by such posts. All the BJP leaders, including me know about the case of the 14-year-old and girl and are concerned about her health as well.”