Sangli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सांगली): Counting of Votes Begin

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sangli (सांगली) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 8:58 AM IST
Detailed Results
282. Sangli (सांगली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Sangli district of Maharashtra and is part of Sangli Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.82% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.92%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.48%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,23,898 eligible electors, of which 1,64,773 were male, 1,59,092 female and 33 voters of the third gender. A total of 252 service voters had also registered to vote.

Sangli Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
35775
48.28%
Dhananjay Alias Sudhir Hari Gadgil
INC
34804
46.97%
Prithviraj Gulabrao Patil
NOTA
902
1.22%
Nota
IND
872
1.18%
Shekhar Vishwas Mane
BSP
433
0.58%
Suresh Tukaram Saratikar
IND
383
0.52%
Patil Santosh Bapurao
IND
186
0.25%
Uttamrao Jinappa Mohite
IND
184
0.25%
Jayashree Ashok Patil
IND
166
0.22%
Bandgar Nanaso Balaso
IND
152
0.21%
Ravindra Mallu Kadam
IND
146
0.20%
Sangram Rajaram More
IND
91
0.12%
Imran Mohmmad Jamadar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,28,663 eligible electors, of which 1,67,924 were male, 1,60,726 female and 33 voters of the third gender. A total of 252 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,90,616.

Sangli has an elector sex ratio of 965.52.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dhananjay Alias Sudhir Dada Hari Gadgil of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 14457 votes which was 7.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.07% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Sambhaji Hari Pawar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 11164 votes which was 6.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.32% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 282. Sangli Assembly segment of Sangli Lok Sabha constituency. Sangli Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 56.25%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 59.63%, while it was 58.77 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.38%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 296 polling stations in 282. Sangli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 281.

Extent: 282. Sangli constituency comprises of the following areas of Sangli district of Maharashtra: Miraj Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Sangli, Budhgaon and Sangli-Miraj Kupwad (Municipal Corporation) (Part) – Ward No. 1 to 3, 10 to 25, 38 to 53 and 61 to 69.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Sangli is: 16.882 74.5733.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sangli results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
