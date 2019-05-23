English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sangli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sangli (सांगली) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
44. Sangli is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.89% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.68%. The estimated literacy level of Sangli is 80.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sanjaykaka Patil of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,39,292 votes which was 22.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 58.43% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Pratik Prakashbapu Patil of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 39,783 votes which was 5.12% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 48.74% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.52% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.12% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sangli was: Sanjaykaka Patil (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,61,582 men, 7,87,493 women and 32 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sangli Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Sangli is: 16.8503 74.5949
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सांगली, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); সঙ্গিল, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); सांगली, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); સાંગલી, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); சங்லி, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); సాంగ్లీ, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಸಾಂಗ್ಲಿ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); സംഗ്ലി, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
Sangli Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SWP
--
--
Vishal Prakashbapu Patil
BMP
--
--
Dr. Rajendra Namdev Kavathekar
IND
--
--
Abhijit Wamanrao Awade-Bichukle
IND
--
--
Adhikrao Sampat Channe
IND
--
--
Dattatraya Pandit Patil
VBA
--
--
Gopichand Kundlik Padalkar
BLP
--
--
Ananda Shankar Nalage (Patil)
IND
--
--
Bhaktraj Raghunath Thigale
IND
--
--
Narayan Chandar Mulik
IND
--
--
Himmat Pandurang Koli
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Sanjaykaka Patil
BSP
--
--
Shankar (Dada) Mane
