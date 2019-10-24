Sangole Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सांगोला, Sangola): Adv. Shahajibabu Rajaram Patil of Shiv Sena Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

253. Sangole ( ( Sangola) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Solapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Madha Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.84% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.74%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,93,402 eligible electors, of which 1,56,300 were male, 1,37,100 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 920 service voters had also registered to vote.

Sangole Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 44741 50.02% Adv. Shahajibabu Rajaram Patil LEADING PWPI 42024 46.98% Dr.aniket Chandrakant Deshmukh IND 2683 3.00% Rajashritai Dattatreya Nagane-patil IND -- 0.00% Rajaram Damu Kalebag IND -- 0.00% Parmeshwar P. Gejage IND -- 0.00% Navnath Bira Madane NRSP -- 0.00% Tukaram Keshav Shendage VBA -- 0.00% Vishnu Krishna Yalmar BSP -- 0.00% Vinod Alias Kalidas Vishwanath Kasabe IND -- 0.00% Umesh Dyanu Mandale IND -- 0.00% Mohan Vishnu Raut IND -- 0.00% Haridas Bapuso Walake IND -- 0.00% Bandu Agatrao Gadhire AIMIM -- 0.00% Adv. Shankar Bhagwan Sargar NOTA -- 0.00% Nota IND -- 0.00% Bapusaheb Chandu Thokale IND -- 0.00% Bharat Digambar Gadhire NCP -- 0.00% Dipakaba Bapuso Salunkhe IND -- 0.00% Engr. Baliram Sukhdev More IND -- 0.00% Dr. Sudarshan Murlidhar Gherade BVA -- 0.00% Laxman Sopan Hake

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,71,376 eligible electors, of which 1,44,399 were male, 1,26,977 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 920 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,52,474.

Sangole has an elector sex ratio of 877.16.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Deshmukh Ganpatrao Annasaheb of PWPI won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 25224 votes which was 12.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. PWPI had a vote share of 47.62% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ganapatrao Annasaheb Deshmukh of PWPI won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 9804 votes which was 5.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. PWPI had a vote share of 47.04% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 253. Sangole Assembly segment of Madha Lok Sabha constituency. Madha Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 6 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 72.68%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.03%, while it was 72.88 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.35%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 291 polling stations in 253. Sangole constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 277.

Extent: 253. Sangole constituency comprises of the following areas of Solapur district of Maharashtra: Sangole Tehsil, Pandharpur Tehsil (Part)- Revenue Circle Bhalawani.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Sangole is: 17.4254 75.1298.

