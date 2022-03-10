Sangrur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Sangrur seat in Punjab. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Winnerjit Singh Goldy (SAD), Narinder Kaur Bharaj (AAP), Arvind Khanna (BJP), Vijay Inder Singla (INC), Harmanpreet Singh (LIP), Gurnaib Singh (SADASM), Jagdeep Singh (SYSP), Bahadur Singh (JJJKPA).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 75.63%, which is -5.14% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vijay Inder Singla of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.108 Sangrur (संगरुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Sangrur district of Punjab. Sangrur is part of Sangrur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.26% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 189838 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 90,159 were male and 99,677 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sangrur in 2022 is: 1,106 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,53,195 eligible electors, of which 93,788 were male,83,333 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,55,737 eligible electors, of which 82,541 were male, 73,196 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sangrur in 2017 was 1,829. In 2012, there were 715 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Vijay Inder Singla of INC won in this seat defeating Dinesh Bansal of AAP by a margin of 30,812 which was 21.58% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.14% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Parkash Chand Garg of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Surinder Pal Singh Sibia of INC by a margin of 4,645 votes which was 3.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 42.59% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most number of votes in the 108 Sangrur Assembly segment of the 12. Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. Bhagwant Mann of AAP won the Sangrur Parliament seat defeating Kewal Singh Dhillon of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Sangrur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Sangrur are: Winnerjit Singh Goldy (SAD), Narinder Kaur Bharaj (AAP), Arvind Khanna (BJP), Vijay Inder Singla (INC), Harmanpreet Singh (LIP), Gurnaib Singh (SADASM), Jagdeep Singh (SYSP), Bahadur Singh (JJJKPA).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.63%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 80.77%, while it was 80.42% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sangrur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.108 Sangrur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 200. In 2012, there were 188 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.108 Sangrur comprises of the following areas of Sangrur district of Punjab: Panchayats Balian, Bhindran, Deh Kalan, Ghabdan, Jalan, Saron of Bhindran KC; Panchayats Basiarkh, Batriana, Gharachon B, Jhaneri, Kapial of Gharochan KC; Panchayats Akoi, Changal, Mangwal of Sangrur KC; KCs Bhawanigarh, Nadampur, Sangrur (Municipal Council) and Bhawanigarh (Municipal Council) of Sangrur Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Sangrur constituency, which are: Nabha, Samana, Dirba, Sunam, Dhuri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sangrur is approximately 420 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sangrur is: 30°15’56.2"N 75°59’49.6"E.

