Sangrur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sangrur MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
12. Sangrur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa region of Punjab in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Sangrur is 67.22%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bhagwant Mann of AAP won in this seat by defeating the SAD candidate by a margin of 2,11,721 votes which was 34.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 86.08% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 21 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Vijay Inder Singla of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SAD candidate by a margin of 40,872 votes which was 4.39% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 38.51% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.21% and in 2009, the constituency registered 74.43% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sangrur was: Bhagwant Mann (AAP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,58,197 men, 6,66,535 women and 11 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sangrur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Sangrur is: 30.2432 75.8358
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: संगरूर, पंजाब (Hindi); সঙ্গরুর, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); संगरूर, पंजाब (Marathi); સાંગપુર, પંજાબ (Gujarati); சங்ரூர், பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); సంగ్రూర్, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಸಂಗ್ರೂರ್, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); സംഗ്രൂർ, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam).
Sangrur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Raj Kumar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Bhantbir Singh
IND
--
--
Baljit Kaur
IND
--
--
Bagga Singh Kahne-Ke
AAAP
--
--
Bhagwant Mann
SAD(A)(SSM)
--
--
Simranjit Singh Mann
JRSP
--
--
Jagmohan Krishan Thakur
RASP
--
--
Najeera Begam
RTJSP
--
--
Jaswant Singh
LISP
--
--
Jasraj Singh Longia
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Gurnam Singh Bhikhi
IND
--
--
Pappu Kumar
IND
--
--
Desa Singh
JD(U)
--
--
Malvinder Singh Benipal
HSS
--
--
Rajvir Kaur
BHJP
--
--
Manish Kumar
BLSD
--
--
Mohinderpal Singh Dangarh
BPHP
--
--
Balwinder Singh Sandhu
BSCP
--
--
Vijay Aggarwal
IND
--
--
Sukhwinder Singh
SAD
--
--
Parminder Singh Dhindsa
IND
--
--
Dayal Chand
IND
--
--
Tulsi Singh
IND
--
--
Gurjeet Singh
INC
--
--
Kewal Singh Dhillon
