Sanguem Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Sanguem seat in Goa. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Subhash Uttam Phal Dessai (BJP), Savitri Chandrakant Kavlekar (IND), Sunil Bombi Gaonkar (RGP), Ramesh Gopal Velingkar (IND), Prasad Shashikant Gaonkar (INC), Rakhi Naik (TMC), Abhijit Dessai (AAP), Domacio Barreto (NCP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 86.19%, which is -1.87% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Prasad S Gaonkar of IND in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sanguem results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.39 Sanguem (संगेम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Goa region and South Goa district of Goa. Sanguem is part of South Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.02% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 26,445 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 12,657 were male and 13,788 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sanguem in 2022 is: 1,089 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 25,769 eligible electors, of which 12,500 were male,13,269 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 24,467 eligible electors, of which 12,040 were male, 12,427 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sanguem in 2017 was 0. In 2012, there were 0 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Prasad S Gaonkar of IND won in this seat defeating Subhash Phal Dessai of BJP by a margin of 937 which was 4.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. IND had a vote share of 33.66% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Subhash U Phal Dessai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Alemao Yuri of NCP by a margin of 483 votes which was 2.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.67% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 39 Sanguem Assembly segment of the 2. South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC won the South Goa Parliament seat defeating Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Sanguem are: Subhash Uttam Phal Dessai (BJP), Savitri Chandrakant Kavlekar (IND), Sunil Bombi Gaonkar (RGP), Ramesh Gopal Velingkar (IND), Prasad Shashikant Gaonkar (INC), Rakhi Naik (TMC), Abhijit Dessai (AAP), Domacio Barreto (NCP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.19%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 88.06%, while it was 87.92% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sanguem went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.39 Sanguem Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 43. In 2012, there were 43 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.39 Sanguem comprises of the following areas of South Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Uguem, 2. Bati, 3. Rivona, 4. Curdi, 5. Netorli and Sanguem (Municipal Council) in Sanguem Taluka; Sazas 1.Molcarnem and 2. Cavorem in Quepem Taluka.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Sanguem constituency, which are: Canacona, Quepem, Cuncolim, Curchorem, Sanvordem. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka.

The total area covered by Sanguem is approximately 489 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sanguem is: 15°08’44.2"N 74°11’47.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sanguem results.

