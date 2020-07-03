Sanjay Jha Quits as President of Maharashtra Unit of All India Professionals Congress

Congress leader Sanjay Jha on Friday resigned as president of the Maharashtra unit of the All India Professionals Congress (AIPC).

Jha announced the move in a tweet, saying "my political outspokenness conflicts with my official position".

I have submitted my resignation wef as President, AlPC, Maharashtra.



My political outspokenness conflicts with my official position. I am glad my signature #AIPCInteractive brand is being used by the Congress. :-)@ShashiTharoor is a delight to work with. Thanks all! — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 3, 2020

AIPC Chairperson Shashi Tharoor has accepted the resignation.

Last month, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had removed Jha as a party spokesperson days after he wrote a newspaper article critical of the party.

In the article published a few days ago, Jha had said, "The Congress has demonstrated extraordinary lassitude, and its lackadaisical attitude towards its own political obsolescence is baffling..."

"I would like to call a spade a spade here and a shovel: there has been no serious effort to get the party up and running with any sense of urgency, he had said in the article in 'The Times of India'.

There are many in the party who cannot comprehend this perceptible listlessness. For someone like me, for instance, permanently wedded to Gandhian philosophy and Nehruvian outlook that defines the Congress, it is dismaying to see its painful disintegration," he had said.