English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sanjay Nirupam Loses Mumbai Congress Chief's Post to Milind Deora, Gets Poll Ticket
The All-India Congress Committee on Monday announced Nirupam's candidature from the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha seat, but replaced him with former Union minister Milind Deora as the Grand Old Party's Mumbai unit chief.
File photo of Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam.
Loading...
Mumbai: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam has just lived the idiom 'you win some, you lose some'.
The All-India Congress Committee on Monday announced Nirupam's candidature from the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha seat, but replaced him with former Union minister Milind Deora as the Grand Old Party's Mumbai unit chief.
According to sources in the party, this was in the offing for "at least four months".
"There were complaints made about Nirupam's style of functioning before Congress president Rahul Gandhi and also general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge. The matter was very much under consideration," a source said.
The source also claimed that Nirupam's removal amid poll season will not have any bearing on the prospects of the Congress in Mumbai, which has six parliamentary seats.
"Rather, appointment of a fresh face (of Deora) as the city Congress chief will mean those who were not happy with Nirupam's style of functioning and were sitting at home will be out for campaigning now," the source added.
In the 2014 election, Nirupam had faced drubbing at the hands of BJP's Gopal Shetty in the Mumbai North constituency.
Nirupam had won the seat in the 2009 general elections.
The Congress had also suffered defeat in the February 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election with Nirupam at the helm and the party could win only 31 seats, 20 less than the 2012 polls.
On announcement of his candidature from the North-West constituency, Nirupam said he had been longing for 15 years to represent the people from the seat.
Nirupam's main rival will be Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar, who won from the constituency in the previous election.
"With the blessings of Congress President @RahulGandhi I have got this opportunity to represent you in #LokSabhaElections2019.
"Do bless me. It's my promise I will never let you down," he said on Twitter. Nirupam, a former Shiv Sena leader, had taken charge as Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president in March 2015.
The All-India Congress Committee on Monday announced Nirupam's candidature from the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha seat, but replaced him with former Union minister Milind Deora as the Grand Old Party's Mumbai unit chief.
According to sources in the party, this was in the offing for "at least four months".
"There were complaints made about Nirupam's style of functioning before Congress president Rahul Gandhi and also general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge. The matter was very much under consideration," a source said.
The source also claimed that Nirupam's removal amid poll season will not have any bearing on the prospects of the Congress in Mumbai, which has six parliamentary seats.
"Rather, appointment of a fresh face (of Deora) as the city Congress chief will mean those who were not happy with Nirupam's style of functioning and were sitting at home will be out for campaigning now," the source added.
In the 2014 election, Nirupam had faced drubbing at the hands of BJP's Gopal Shetty in the Mumbai North constituency.
Nirupam had won the seat in the 2009 general elections.
The Congress had also suffered defeat in the February 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election with Nirupam at the helm and the party could win only 31 seats, 20 less than the 2012 polls.
On announcement of his candidature from the North-West constituency, Nirupam said he had been longing for 15 years to represent the people from the seat.
Nirupam's main rival will be Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar, who won from the constituency in the previous election.
"With the blessings of Congress President @RahulGandhi I have got this opportunity to represent you in #LokSabhaElections2019.
"Do bless me. It's my promise I will never let you down," he said on Twitter. Nirupam, a former Shiv Sena leader, had taken charge as Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president in March 2015.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- First Look of Chhapaak Unveiled, Akshay Kumar's Kesari Holds Strong at Box Office
- YouTube No Longer a Competition to Netflix, Amazon; Cancels Expensive Hollywood Shows: Report
- Streaming Services Such as Netflix And Amazon Video Now Have More Subscribers Globally Than Cable TV
- Dhoni Review System: Twitter Roasts Dinesh Karthik For Wrong DRS Call in KKR vs SRH Match
- Kesari Weekend Collection: Akshay Kumar's War Drama Banks Close to 80 Cr at Box Office
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results